Behar: ‘I’m Mad at George Clooney’ for Calling on Biden to Step Down

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” she is “mad” at actor George Clooney for writing an op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party’s nominee in November.

Behar asked, “George Clooney couldn’t he tell him that in person for God’s sake?! He has to write an op-ed piece?”

She added, “The World Bank said last month that the U.S. economy under Biden is boosting up the entire global economy right now. Why doesn’t George Clooney mention that in his op-ed piece? I’m mad at George Clooney right now, even though we dated. I wish.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I respectfully disagree Joe Biden’s feelings don’t matter more than the country. This is not the media. This is not a narrative. This is Democrats, lifelong, who want to defeat Donald Trump and know how to win races saying that Joe Biden cannot win as things are going.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t like that George Clooney did this. I don’t like that George Clooney aired this dirty laundry to the world. I think these conversations are happening [and] I think they should be happening because our democracy is at stake, but they should be happening privately with the Commander in Chief who we should have the utmost respect for.”

