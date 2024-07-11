Dem Rep. Schneider: Biden Did ‘Fine’ in Presser, But Must Drop Out, We’re ‘Holding Our Breath’ Every Time He’s in Public

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) stated that while he thinks President Joe Biden did well during his press conference earlier in the day, it doesn’t change his call for Biden to withdraw because “we can’t have a situation where, every day, we’re holding our breath, whether it’s a press conference, a debate, or a rally.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[W]hen you listened to tonight’s press conference, those questions that Biden took for an hour, did it change your mind on your decision today?”

Schneider responded, “No. I think the President did a fine job. He showed a command of the issues, both domestic and foreign, showed a stark contrast to what we’re dealing with with former President Trump. But, the fact is, and — as was said earlier, we can’t have a situation where, every day, we’re holding our breath, whether it’s a press conference, a debate, or a rally. And I think we’re at a historic moment where the President can pass the torch to the next generation, not only unite the Democratic Party, but unite the country, and, rather than slogging to a finish at the end of the election in November, we can run to the finish, win with a strong mandate, and continue this incredible experiment we’ve been working on for 248 years.”

