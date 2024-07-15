Secret Service Director: ‘Buck Stops with Me,’ But ‘I Do Plan to Stay on’

During a portion of an interview with ABC News that was aired on Monday’s broadcast of “World News Tonight,” Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stated that the assassination attempt on 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “should have never happened” and “The buck stops with me,” but she does plan to stay in her position.

Cheatle said, “This is an event that should have never happened.”

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas then asked, “Who is most responsible for this happening?”

Cheatle responded, “What I would say is, the Secret Service is responsible for the protection of the former President.”

Thomas followed up, “So, the buck stops with you?”

Cheatle answered, “The buck stops with me, I am the Director of the Secret Service. It was unacceptable, and it’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”

Thomas then said, “The president and homeland security secretary said today they had 100% confidence in you, but there are some members of Congress calling on you to resign.”

Cheatle responded, “I appreciate the secretary’s comments, and we’re going to continue to be transparent and communicate with people.”

Thomas then asked, “Do you plan to stay on, absolutely?”

Cheatle answered, “I do plan to stay on.”

