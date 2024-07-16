Waltz Blames Attempted Trump Assassination on ‘Resource Issue,’ No Commitment to Getting Agents for All Trump Rallies

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said he sensed the level of protection offered to former President Donald Trump was not “commensurate with the threat” potentially facing Trump.

The Florida Republican congressman suggested there was a “resource issue” that made Trump vulnerable to such an attack as he faced on Saturday.

“Number one, what happen is the core security detail is supplemented by local Secret Service field office — Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, what have you,” he said. “I want to know how Vice President [Kamala] Harris being in Philadelphia near the same time affected resources. But also, were supplemental resources requested? Were they denied, like agents were telling me and therefore made them reliant on local law enforcement.”

“So we have a lot tactically to work out, but I give nothing but credit for his close in detail that body bunkered him and put their lives on the line. I suspect strongly this was a headquarters resource issue, who said we’re not going to get all these agents for all of his rallies. We’re not going to exhausted our budget for Trump.”

“No accountability for Afghanistan,” Waltz added. “No accountability for the Secretary of Defense disagreeing. I don’t expect accountability.”

