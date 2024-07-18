Van Jones: Haven’t Been at Convention that Felt Like ’24 RNC Since ’08 DNC for Obama

During CNN’s RNC coverage on Thursday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that he hasn’t been at a convention that felt like the 2024 RNC since the 2008 Democratic National Convention for President Barack Obama.

After CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings expressed his enthusiasm for the convention and joked around, including a few references to Hulk Hogan, Jones remarked, “I want to say something, this spirit that this guy has, you guys think it’s because he’s drunk. He’s not. This whole thing is like this. … Hey, guys, the last time I was in a convention that felt like this was Obama 2008. There’s just — there’s something happening where –.”

CNN host Kasie Hunt then cut in to say that Jones “wrote a headline” with his remarks.

(h/t Townhall.com)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett