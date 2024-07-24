Joy Reid: DEI Is ‘a Good Thing,’ But It’s Racist to Say Harris is a DEI Pick

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid said that “DEI is actually a good thing,” but it’s racist to argue that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is a DEI hire.

After playing video of some Republican criticisms of Harris and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), which included statements that Harris is a DEI hire, Reid said, “I wonder what these two women have in common. I can’t put my finger on it, but I’m sure I’ll figure it out.”

Later in the segment, James stated Republicans are “running very scared, and they have nothing else other than racism and sexism. And so, when you have nothing else, unfortunately, you just appeal to the racists among us, the white nationalists among us. That’s all. The reality is is that Kamala Harris — Vice President Harris, is qualified and oftentimes, she’s underestimated, but she’s an overachiever. And that’s why I have wholeheartedly endorsed her. And it’s unfortunate that individuals are just amplifying racism and sexism, and it’s totally inappropriate, and I will not dignify it with a response.”

Reid responded, “Indeed. And DEI is actually a good thing, whether it is DEI in its original form or duly-elected official, which you are, Madam. And you’ve been a very successful statewide elected official. I think people need to understand, being an Attorney General means you were elected statewide, as was Vice President Harris when she was an attorney general.”

