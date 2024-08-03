Dem Sen. Wyden on Killing of Hamas Leaders: Israel Needs ‘to Show Some Restraint’ and ‘Have Some Diplomacy’

During an interview with Portland CBS affiliate KOIN 6 on Friday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) responded to Israel killing some of Hamas’ leaders and its potential impact on ceasefire talks by stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is going to just have to find a way to show some restraint and bring people together.” And Netanyahu, “in particular, is going to have to have some diplomacy to bring about restraint.”

Co-host Elizabeth Dinh asked, “So, now to Gaza, of course, we want to talk about there was a wrench thrown in peace talks after the killing of some top Hamas leaders. What do you think can at least be done moving forward as many look toward peace, potentially?”

Wyden answered, “Well, certainly Bibi Netanyahu is the man in the middle of this, and he is going to just have to find a way to show some restraint and bring people together. He is a wartime leader. Everybody understands that. But this is a moment that calls for some diplomacy, trying bring about some restraint and try[ing] [to] figure out how to ratchet things down. It was all understood from the very beginning that the question was that this is going to be a conflict, Hamas and Israel. Now it is widening out, and Bibi Netanyahu, in particular, is going to have to have some diplomacy to bring about restraint.”

