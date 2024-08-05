Jim Cramer: ‘If You Care About Your Paycheck, You Go with Trump’

CNBC host Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that if voters care about their “paycheck,” they should vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

Cramer said, “I’m saying, who is that and the vice president? We don’t know who the vice presidential candidate is.”

He continued, “How about Tony West surfacing, my guy? Tony West would make it so you have to rethink how left Kamala is. I think people should do that. Tony West at PepsiCo, Tony West general council a Uber, I know Tony he’s what I regard as a business person. There was no business person really that close to Biden.”

Cramer added, “This is a nice change of pace, a lot of business people surrounding Harris if you’re in the stock market. If you care about your paycheck, you go with Trump. That is what you do.”

Cramer concluded, “He wants to cut your taxes.”

