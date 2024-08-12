Beto O’Rourke: ‘Texas Could Possibly Be in Play’ for Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that Vice President Kamala Harris could possibly win the state of Texas in November.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I want to ask you, you’ve seen a lot of presidential candidates run. Vice President Harris and Tim Walz are clearly creating a lot of excitement out there. Do you think this is enough? Is Texas a pipe dream or should people hold their hope out for Texas in 2024 or is it going to take a little longer?”

O’Rourke said, “The thing is you now see Democrats smiling. There is joy in our party. There’s electricity moving through the system. Yes places that I think were written off are now in contention. Three of the most competitive congressional races are in Texas, including Michelle Vallejo in Texas 15. We win those, we might win control of the House of Representatives. The biggest pick up opportunity for Senate Democrats is also in Texas. Colin Allred versus Ted Cruz. I think Harris-Walz raise or increased the chances we’re going to be able to win these races and you know, who knows, but Joe Biden lost Texas by only 5-1/2 points in 2020. It’s been moving faster in the blue column than any other battleground state. Anything I think is possible in this year and with the energy that those two are bringing to this ticket, I think that Texas could possibly be in play.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN