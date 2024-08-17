Capehart: Criticism of Harris’ ‘Gouging’ Plan ‘Rather Persuasive’, She Needs More Details on That and Other Issues

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said that arguments against the “price gouging” proposal from 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris were “rather persuasive.” And Harris needs to give details on that plan and “other pieces of her economic agenda.”

Capehart began by saying that it “makes sense that she would use her first policy speech to focus on, not just economics, and just a piece of economics, because she did say at the top of her remarks that there are a bunch of other things that she’s going to roll out later, but she wanted to focus on this very narrow issue, which are issues that the American people say [are] top of mind for them, cost of living, and everything that relates to that, whether it’s drug prices or rents or grocery prices.”

Later, he added, “Catherine Rampell raises a very good point. And her column, I found to be rather persuasive. And so, now it’s incumbent upon the Vice President and her team to flesh this out a little bit more. But if we’re going to talk about economic illiteracy, can we talk about Donald Trump and his proposal that he talked about at his press conference, I believe it was last night, talking about a tariff on all imports? And we don’t talk enough about what that tariff on all imports would mean to the American consumer, and that would mean higher prices. But the former president doesn’t talk about that. So, I think, whether you’re talking about the Vice President’s plan on price gouging and whether she’d be able to get that done or we talk about the former president’s plan for tariffs on all imports, let’s have this robust conversation, which I think we will have, because the Vice President still has to flesh out other pieces of her economic agenda.”

