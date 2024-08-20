Dem Sen. Murphy on Harris’ Plan Initially Adding to Deficit: ‘I’m Concerned with Rescuing Families’

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded to a question on if he’s concerned that the economic plan laid out by 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will initially add large sums of money to the deficit by stating that “I’m concerned with rescuing families from poverty right now.” And arguing that letting some of the Trump tax cuts expire will leave enough money left over to expand the child tax credit.

After Murphy said that putting money into the pockets of the poorest families and the middle of the U.S. can grow the economy and boost government revenue and Harris will add more details after she’s elected, host Kayna Whitworth asked, “Are you concerned about the initial, though, adding a trillion dollars to the debt?”

Murphy answered, “Well, I’m concerned with rescuing families from poverty right now. We also have the expiration of the Trump tax cuts next year. Now, I don’t want to raise taxes on anybody that’s making under 300, 400 thousand dollars. But even if you let those tax cuts expire for millionaires and billionaires, you would have plenty of money left over to invest in poor families with an expansion of the child tax cut.”

