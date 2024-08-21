Spike Lee: During Trump’s Term the ‘World Was Looking at Us with Side-Eye, Like, WTF?’

Filmmaker Spike Lee said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that he got “side-eye” and questions about former President Donald Trump when he traveled abroad during his term.

On the floor of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Lee said, “I wanted to be here. This is not history, this is herstory. She’s going to be the first woman to be President of this United States of America. Blended family, you know, the whole Howard University, HBCU, you know. So, this is an amazing moment in the history of these United States of America. And we got to go — we got to go forward, not backwards. We got to go forward. We got to advance. You know, bring up equity around this nation, where we will lead the world.”

He continued, “I travel a lot of times outside the United States. When this guy was president, people — total strangers — would pull me aside and say, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Donald Trump.”

Lee said, “Yes. I try not to say his name. Total strangers on planes walking around all over the world saying, ‘What is wrong with America? How did that guy get elected?’ So, those four years, the world was looking at us with side-eye. Like, WTF? And we know what that means.”

