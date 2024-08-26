‘He Has No Business Being Out on the Street’: Carville Says ‘More Humane Country’ Would Have Committed RFK Jr

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be in a mental hospital if he were a citizen of a “more humane country.”

Democratic strategist Paul Begala said, “Look, Bobby Kennedy had a parasitic brain-eating worm in his head and the worm died of starvation, okay. So I just think that we ought to give him like a lot of leeway because I think he’s he’s a bit eccentric.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “A Trump-Kennedy ticket, do you feel have any difference of opinion here from Paul on what he said about it? Do you think as somebody that could worry Democrats or not at all?”

Carville added, “Not at all. I really feel sorry for the Kennedy family because I will remind them, you can pick your friends, you can’t pick your relatives. And if Bobby Kennedy lived in a more humane country, they would have him in a nice rubber room and you know, three hots and a cot and take care of this guy. He has no business being out on the street mixing and mingling with people. But this is where we are in this country. We have a mental health crisis and he’s at the top of it.”

