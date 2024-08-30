Harris Co-Chair: She Flipped on Fracking Ban ‘During the 2020 Election, and A Little Before That’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) claimed that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “made very clear, years ago, during the 2020 election, and a little before that…that she supports fracking as a way of energy production in this country.” And her fracking position isn’t an issue anymore.

Garcia said, “I’ll say that I’ve known Vice President Harris for a long time. Obviously, her work here in California as attorney general, in the Senate, her values have always been one of protecting people and standing up for people. She’s always been, of course, a climate leader and a supporter of working families. She understands that piece. But, let’s be clear, the Vice President has had — her position on fracking, she made very clear, years ago, during the 2020 election, and a little before that, she made clear that she supports fracking as a way of energy production in this country. So, I don’t think that’s an issue anymore. People can have different perspectives, change their perspectives over time, but her values have always been consistent. And so, I think that issue in particular, she’s clarified numerous times and certainly did a few years ago.”

