CNN’s Bash: Saying ‘People of Color Are Eating Your Pets’ Is ‘Racist’

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s presidential debate, co-host Dana Bash said claims that Haitian immigrants were eating cats and dogs in Ohio is “racist.”

Discussing vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) comments, co-host Jake Tapper said, “I’m looking at a New York Times story from eight days ago about the immigration crisis in Springfield and the problems created there. Saying we have to make up nonsense that isn’t true, so that the media covers things that the media is already covering is an odd defense but I digress.”

Co-host Chris Wallace said, “I have to take personal offense at the idea that that he says that the media hasn’t cared about immigrant crime there have been all kinds of stories and all kinds of coverage of immigrant crime and every state is a border state. It was a big issue in the Republican convention.”

Bash said, “Can we just cut through to what it is? It’s not about the media not reporting on immigration, this is something that is racist. This is a racist meme. The reason why we are covering the memes isn’t because we’re covering the underlying allegation about immigration. What we are covering allegations but also lying suggesting that people of color are eating your pets that’s racism.”

