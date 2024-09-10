Walz: ‘Everything’ Trump Said on Abortion Was False, But We Do Support Having No Restrictions on Abortion

During ABC’s coverage of the presidential debate on Tuesday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) claimed that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump lied with “Everything” he said about abortion during the debate but also stated that the Harris-Walz ticket supports ensuring “you have the protections in place where women make their own decisions with their health care providers, not Donald Trump.”

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz asked, “Gov. Walz, I do want to ask you, she did not answer questions on abortion restrictions. She never really answered that question. Can you clear that up, where the Harris-Walz ticket stands on that?”

Walz answered, “Certainly. And you couldn’t get any different than this, the reinstitution of Roe v. Wade, what was the law of the land for 52 years, you saw this in there. And him pushing [it] back to the states, she’s exactly right, it’s people like Amanda in Texas, which everybody saw on the stage in Chicago, nearly bleeding out, having sepsis twice because she can’t get the care. She’s been absolutely clear on this. Everything Donald Trump said, that is untrue. The clarity of this is Roe. When you have Roe, you have the protections in place where women make their own decisions with their health care providers, not Donald Trump.”

