Whoopi Goldberg to JD Vance: ‘Stop Talking’ About Taylor Swift

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance should “stop talking” about pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Goldberg said, “Apparently, this has upset many snowflakes. The Republicans are not happy that Taylor Swift is endorsing Harris, like vice presidential candidate JD Vance.”

Wednesday on Fox News, Vance said, “We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans – whether they like her music or fans of hers or not – are gonna be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans. When grocery prices go up 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire.”

Goldberg said, “You don’t know what affects her. You don’t know about her money. How you talking about, shut up, JD.”

She added, “I’m sorry, that was very rude. Stop talking, JD.”

After the commercial break, Goldberg said, “The reason I apologized is I hate when people tell me, pundits tell me to shut up, so it’s not a nice thing to say. So I do take it back, but the implication is hush.”

