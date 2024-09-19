Hawley: Whistleblowers Say Secret Service ‘Out of Protocol’ in Second Assassination Attempt

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said whistleblowers had told him the Secret Service was operating outside of its protocol during an apparent second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Hawley noted that the Secret Service had previously provided Trump protection on that golf course and had known the vulnerabilities.

“Senator, what are you hearing now from people that are speaking to your staff?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, what we’ve heard, Jesse from new whistleblowers who have come forward about this second assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life, and here’s what they have told us,” Hawley replied. “That golf course that the president was playing, Secret Service have guarded that course many, many times. And what the whistleblower says is protocol calls for Secret Service to station agents along the places in the course that are known vulnerabilities.”

“I want to emphasize, the Service has guarded this course many times,” he continued. “They know where there are vulnerabilities. They normally station agents there ahead of Trump’s appearance on the course, but they apparently did not do that this last weekend. And the whistleblowers tell me, that’s strange. That’s out of protocol. It’s not even clear the Secret Service swept the perimeter before Trump took to the course … a breach, rather a protocol and they want to know why, and so do I. I think the Secret Service deserves to give us answers.”

