Burgum: ‘If You Want to See the Hostages Come Home, Vote for Donald Trump’

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) said on this week’s broadcast on “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump will get the hostages being held in Gaza home if elected.

Host Shannon Bream said, “The argument is that President Trump has good arguments against her on all of those issues. Do you talk to him about strategy? Is he willing to be more focused on the issues, or does he see a need for that?”

Burgum said, “Well, I think we all know that, and the voters know that President Trump, if we’re talking about the economy, the economy was super strong under President Trump, and it’s been awful under Biden-Harris interest rates, inflation, the cost of a home price of food, price of gasoline. President Trump wins on those on national security. All these issues we talked about literally, he’s a deterrent. If you want to see the hostages come home, vote for Donald Trump because we will see exactly like we did when Jimmy Carter left office on the first day Ronald Reagan: the hostages came home. That will happen again because Iran knows that President Trump will be coming with sanctions and with things that will that will put them back where they were before when he was in office.”

