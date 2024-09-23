Mary Matalin on Kamala: ‘Unless She Can Serve Salad Dressing on It, She Hasn’t Said a Thing’

Republican commentator Mary Matalin said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in word salads.

Cooper said, “What did you think of your former boss, Dick Cheney, endorsing Harris?

Matalin said, “I love that. Cheney has turned from Darth Vader to Captain America. Like last night, Nancy Pelosi’s people were like we love Dick Cheney. I’m the one who drove him to 11% as Darth Vader. I have friends on all sides of this with deep convictions and that’s as it should be. And that’s why I say everybody should quit listening to opinions because there’s this as many of them as other things. It’s just like think for yourself.”

Democratic strategist James Carville said, “I think he set up this dichotomy that you got nothing to lose so you ought to try all of these tariffs and mass deportations which everybody says would have horrifically negative impact on economic growth. And I think that she’s set up to say, you have something to lose, you have something in protective. We can do better, but we certainly don’t want to go back. I think she’s got a giant opening. I hope she takes it.”

Matalin said, “Nobody is denying that Trump’s sets her up to say a lot of things. The problem is she says nothing unless she can serve salad dressing on it, she hasn’t said a thing.”

