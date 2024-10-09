Mayorkas: Vance Criticizing Us for Going to Awards Ceremony, Fundraisers, Beach Right After Helene ‘Unproductive’

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to criticism from 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) of the response to Hurricane Helene that included criticism of President Joe Biden for going to his home in Delaware, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris doing campaign events, and Mayorkas for going to an awards ceremony in Los Angeles by stating that “we don’t listen to or pay attention to such unproductive, and, quite frankly, counterproductive words.” And “The state and local leaders in the impacted states have praised the federal response.” He also defended attending the awards ceremony by saying, “I was recognizing the outstanding work of the personnel of the Department of Homeland Security, and surely, others should support and recognize that tremendous work as well.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “I want to ask you about the response to Hurricane Helene, because JD Vance just came out with an opinion piece accusing the Biden administration of mismanaging the response, calling the response so far incompetent and calling you out specifically. Here it is, in part, he writes this, ‘Shortly after Helene made landfall in the U.S. on Sept. 26, Joe Biden was at his house in Rehoboth Beach, [Del.] Vice President Kamala Harris was flying between ritzy California fundraisers, hobnobbing with celebrities. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was in Los Angeles, presiding over an awards ceremony.’ How do you respond to those accusations from JD Vance?”

Mayorkas responded, “Kate, we don’t listen to or pay attention to such unproductive, and, quite frankly, counterproductive words. We’re focused on mission. The state and local leaders in the impacted states have praised the federal response. We work in partnership with our state and local officials. We have delivered more than $280 million in assistance directly to individuals impacted by Helene. And, by the way, in Los Angeles, I was recognizing the outstanding work of the personnel of the Department of Homeland Security, and surely, others should support and recognize that tremendous work as well.”

