Moskowitz: Double Standard on Campus Antisemitism Fueled by View ‘Jews Are Well Off’ and Have White Privilege

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that “there’s this thing out there like all Jews are well off,” and “I’m a white male, I’m privileged,” and that’s why there has been a huge double standard with antisemitism on college campuses.

Moskowitz stated, “Every Jewish family knew, when the protests on college campuses [were] going on and they were singling out a Jewish kid with a Jewish star — they didn’t know his Israeli position, he was just Jewish — every Jewish family knew that if it was a bunch of white students wearing hoods, it wouldn’t have gotten past lunchtime on the first day. They knew if they were circling a black kid and keeping them from going to class, it wouldn’t have gotten past lunchtime on the first day. If they were doing it to a gay student, it wouldn’t have gotten past lunchtime on the first day. Every Jewish family knew that, and they knew the double, triple, quadruple standard that we have lived for thousands of years was on full display at Columbia.”

He added, “I don’t look like a minority. I don’t fit into the minority bubble, right? There’s this stigma — there’s this thing out there like all Jews are well off, right? They’re all upper-rich class, right? And I’m a white male, I’m privileged, right? And so, that goes into this other narrative that we shouldn’t — we’re not a minority. We don’t deserve minority protection.”

Later, he sarcastically remarked, “What a privilege it is for Jewish families to have to figure out where to send their kids to college, where it’s safe.”

