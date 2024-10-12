Maher: Men Struggling with Inflation Should Support Abortion Because Babies Are Costly

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that male working-class voters who are struggling with inflation “should be more pro-abortion than anybody” because if one of those voters “can’t afford his bills, wait until he has a baby he doesn’t want.”

While talking about 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s poll numbers with male voters, radio host Buck Sexton said that he thinks one reason for that, and the gap between the two with female voters is, “I think the Democrat[ic] Party spends a tremendous amount of time — because it thinks it’s a very effective issue, and, traditionally it has been — on the abortion issue. Well, to a guy who works at the steel mill, who’s like, inflation is killing me, I can’t afford my bills, the abortion issue is not, I’m just saying it’s not top of –.”

Maher cut in to respond, “Well if he can’t afford his bills, wait until he has a baby he doesn’t want. This guy should be more pro-abortion than anybody.”

