Cruz: ‘Democrats Are Panicking’ — ‘There Is a Battle Within the White House’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Democrats were in panic mode as they perceive Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign to be struggling.

Cruz said Democrats were lacking in policy and trying to use “hatred of Donald Trump,” which he said was not a winning message.

“Well, look, I think the Democrats are panicking,” he said. “I think there is a battle within the White House. I think Joe Biden’s loyalists resent Joe Biden being thrown overboard. You know, immediately following the Democrat convention, there was a burst of support for Kamala Harris, and it was a sugar high. And a lot of us said at the time, this sugar high is temporary, but I think the issue set strongly favors Donald Trump and strongly favors Republicans.”

“If you look at Kamala Harris’ train wreck of an interview with Bret Baier,” Cruz added. “I mean, it was terrible. She can’t talk about her record the last four years. You know? I think my favorite moment is when Bret asker said, he said look, you’re campaigning on changing turning the page. You’ve been the vice president for three-and-a-half years. What are you turning the page from? And all she could do is essentially yell, I hate Donald Trump. And I think at the end of the day, hatred of Donald Trump is not a winning message. And when the Democrats have a disaster on the border, when they have a disaster on the economy, when foreign policy is a mess, when everything they’ve touched they can’t defend, I hate Donald Trump, I don’t think gets them the victory.”

