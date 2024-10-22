Walz: Some Unions Aren’t Backing Us Because Their Leaders Lack Courage, Are Afraid of Members

During an interview with Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on Monday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to some unions not endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket by stating that “They have tough politics inside those. These are folks that are directly responsible to their members,” and “Some of those leaders did not show the courage they needed to. The vast majority of union leaders showed the courage, they’re backing us.”

Host Jon Stewart asked, “Why have the unions, though, been more reluctant, in this cycle to –.”

Walz cut in to respond, “It’s a couple. They have tough politics inside those. These are folks that are directly responsible to their members, and, look, their members, some of them split off. The bottom line is, how can you be with a guy who wants to bust up unions, [is] not there to make collective bargaining [a] right, not to make health care there? So –.”

Stewart then cut in to say, “But that is the cognitive dissonance that I don’t quite understand. So, you’re talking about unions –.”

Walz interjected, “Some of those leaders did not show the courage they needed to. The vast majority of union leaders showed the courage, they’re backing us. That’s what it is.”

Walz added that the ticket has to do a better job of talking to people.

