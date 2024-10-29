CNN’s Collins: ‘Hard’ to Buy Spin on Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comments When You Can Watch Video

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” host Kaitlan Collins stated that it’s hard to buy the White House’s attempt to clean up President Joe Biden’s statement about supporters of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “when you can listen to it for yourself” by just watching the video of the remarks.

While speaking with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Collins played video where Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.”

She then stated that “it sounds like he’s calling Trump supporters, there, garbage.”

Collins added, “[T]he White House is trying to say that what President Biden was saying — they’re putting an apostrophe there on ‘supporters’, saying it’s the singular, I guess referring to the comedian, that supporter’s comments. It’s hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself.”

