Dem Sen. Padilla: People Don’t Like Biden-Harris Record on Economy Because of ‘a Lot of Misinformation’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) argued that people are dissatisfied with the Biden-Harris administration’s record on the economy and think 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump would handle the economy better than his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris because “a lot of misinformation, the Republican propaganda machine,” when “inflation is back under control.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Perhaps the number one issue on voters’ minds is the economy, where Trump outpolls Kamala Harris. We saw positive GDP numbers today driven by consumer spending, gas prices are down in many parts of the country, below $3 a gallon in many parts of the country. But we regularly continue to see polls registering voters’ dissatisfaction with the Biden-Harris record and with how Harris would handle the economy compared to President Trump. What do Democrats need to do to convince voters that Kamala Harris will actually be in their financial best interest?”

Padilla answered, “So, a couple of things Jake: I think that misperception is a product of a lot of misinformation, the Republican propaganda machine, when the true data is clear, record sustained low unemployment during the Biden-Harris administration, inflation is back under control.”

He continued, “But, again, looking forward, what can we expect under Donald Trump? Tax cuts for the rich and the largest corporations in America, tariffs that are going to raise prices on everything for everyone, or, under Kamala Harris, a strategic, thoughtful plan to tackle grocery prices, to tackle the housing costs, to tackle all the things that we care about at the end of the month for most working families trying to balance their accounts and pay the bills.”

