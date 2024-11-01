Acting Labor Sec’y on Downward Jobs Revisions: We Still Have ‘Strong’ Numbers, There Are Always Revisions

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” acting Labor Secretary Julie Su stated that the October jobs report had various anomalies in it due to hurricanes and strikes and reacted to the downward revisions in the August and September jobs reports that weren’t impacted by those factors by stating that there are always revisions and even with the revisions, we still have jobs numbers that “reflect a strong economy and real wage growth.”

After Su said that there were “anomalies” in the most recent report, co-host John Berman asked, “So, there were downward revisions in August and September as well, not hurricanes, really, or Boeing. How do you account for those?”

Su responded, “Right, so, even with those revisions — and there are always revisions, it’s part of the jobs numbers…even with that, the prior three-month average is a plus 148,000 jobs. Again, a number that continues to reflect a strong economy and real wage growth. Now, the past month’s numbers were affected by the devastating hurricanes. … But the impact to the job market, as you noted, was that jobs that could have grown did not do so because of that. We expect that to bounce back, assuming, again, that we don’t continue to see the devastating effects of various climate activities.”

