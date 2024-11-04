Progressive Caucus Chair: Harris Should ‘Suspend or Eliminate’ Filibuster So We Can Pass Immigration Legislation

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is elected and Democrats control both chambers of Congress, Harris should “suspend or eliminate the filibuster, codify abortion rights, codify voting rights, codify some of those big structural things that are standing in the way. I would throw immigration reform into that as well.”

Jayapal stated, “I think we can win the Senate. It’s much tougher, obviously, but I think Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) is an incredible candidate. If he can win in Montana, we also have Nebraska with an Independent, potentially, … and then we’ve got, potentially, a state like Texas. We’ll see. But I think that there is a chance, and if we do get that majority in the Senate, with 50 Democrats, then — and the House and the White House, then I think what Kamala Harris needs to do as president is suspend or eliminate the filibuster, codify abortion rights, codify voting rights, codify some of those big structural things that are standing in the way. I would throw immigration reform into that as well. Because these are things that are used against us over and over again. And we need to actually right the system and help people understand that, basically, with the filibuster, we have given 40 — largely white guys who represent 12% of the country’s population — the ability to block anything, including sensible gun reform from being enacted.”

