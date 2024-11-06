Scarborough: Harris Loss Shows Black and Hispanic Men Have ‘Race Issues,’ ‘Misogyny’

MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss in the election is because a lot of black men and Hispanic men have “race issues” and “misogyny.”

Political commentator Al Sharpton said, “We cannot ignore that there’s still a lot of racism and gender bias in this country. I think for us to ignore that and not try to bring that front and center so we can heal that would mean that we would end up in the same place. Kamala Harris is a woman of color in an interracial marriage running as a woman to be the head of state. that is something a lot of Americans are not ready to deal with.”

Scarborough replied, “It is not just misogyny from white men, it’s misogyny from black men, things we have all been talking about, who do not want a woman leading them. It might be race issues with hispanics, they don’t want a black woman as President of the United States. You know, the Democratic Party, I’ve always found when you’re sitting around talking, they love to just sort of Balkanize everybody into separate groups saying white women don’t like black. No, it is time for the democrats to say okay, and you and I have talked about this before. a lot of hispanic voters have problems with black candidates.”

Sharpton said, “Right and with other hispanics. You’ve got some that don’t like each other. And some of the most misogynist things I heard in the get out the vote tour came from black, I mean misogynist things. You’re absolutely right it’s not simplistic and we have to have real honest conversations.”

