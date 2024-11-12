Whoopi Goldberg Endorses Harris Voters Avoiding Holidays with Trump-Supporting Family — ‘It Might Not Be the Time to Gather’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she agrees with Vice President Kamala Harris voters who want to avoid family members who voted for President-elect Donald Trump during the holidays.

During a panel discussion about Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun saying liberals who were devastated by Donald Trump’s presidential re-election should separate from family members who voted for him, Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I completely understand her point because I really do feel that this candidate — you know, President-elect Trump — is just a different type of candidate, from the things he said, and the things he’s done, and the things he will do. It’s more of a moral issue for me, and I think it’s more of a moral issue for other people. We’re just — I would say it was different when, let’s say George Bush got elected. You may not have agreed with his policies, but you didn’t feel like he was a deeply flawed person — deeply flawed by character, deeply flawed in morality.”

Goldberg said, “I appreciate the voters, but I will say somebody who tells me that my child is wrong because of how he or she feels, that tells me that they shouldn’t be allowed to be who they are with my permission, I have to question it. I don’t want to put my kid in that position.”

She added, “You know, there are certain things you don’t have to put your family in the middle of it. You can have dinner at another point but it might not be the time to gather, because you know there’s going to be some tension.”

