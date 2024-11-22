Ana Navarro Defends Pam Bondi for Trump’s AG: ‘She’s Not a Kook’

Ana Navarro said on Friday on ABC’s “The View” that President-elect Donald Trump’s newest nominee for Attorney General, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, is not a “kook.”

Navarro said, “I am glad. I want to acknowledge that they stood up to Donald Trump, that they are doing their jobs of providing checks and balance of doing advising and concept and there is a bridge, a line that they will not cross, and we need them to continue doing this.”

She added, “I have known Pam Bondi for many, many, many years. I will tell you, I don’t want to ruin her reputation with MAGA people, but Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot when she was attorney general of Florida and she would come to Miami. We drank a lot together. I liked her a lot. She’s not a kook. What’s a little election denialism between friends when at least — Listen, everything in life is relative.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Election denialism is a very big deal.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You got to take the wins where you can find them, folks.”

Navarro said, “Everything in life is relative. There is no accusation of sexual harassment or assault against her.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “She’s a woman.”

Griffin said, “She’s also qualified.”

Navarro said, “She hasn’t beheaded a whale. She hasn’t stabbed a dead bear cub. I mean, my God.”

