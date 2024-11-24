Duckworth: Nancy Mace’s Trans Bathroom Ban Is ‘Disgusting and Wrong’

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was “disgusting and wrong ” for advancing a transgender bathroom ban resolution.

Host Dana Bash said, “I do want to ask one question about something that’s happening in the building of the Capitol, on the other side, where you used to serve in the House. House Speaker Mike Johnson said this week, ‘all single sex facilities in the Capitol and House office buildings such as restrooms, changing rooms and locker rooms are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.’ This is of course, because the first transgender member of Congress Sarah McBride, was just elected. Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace is leading the charge to prevent her from using the women’s bathrooms. What’s your reaction to this? And broadly, how should Democrats be approaching this issue of trans rights?”

Duckworth said, “Yeah, I think that we need to make sure that people are people. And frankly, you know, I think that we have so much other to worry about. We have you know, budget deficits. We have crisis all around the world. We have a humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza. We have Ukraine, Russia is making headway there. And it’s an illegitimate invasion of Ukraine. We have issues here in this country. And yet she’s worried about one member of Congress using the bathroom. Number one, I think her position is disgusting and wrong but I also think that we have a lot more to worry about than where somebody goes to pee.”

