Homan Threatens Funding for States that Impede Deportation — ‘That’s Going to Happen’

Sunday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan said President-elect Donald Trump would not tolerate state and local governments interfering with his planned deportation policy.

Homan told host Mark Levin that one consequence would be withholding federal funds from local governments that refuse to cooperate with the federal government.

“Tom Homan, you’ve got a very, very powerful weapon that the Democrats, when they’re in power, use against Republican administrations, state and local all the time, federal funding,” Levin said. “If you have a governor who says, I’m not going to cooperate, I’m going to block you, well then federal funds should be slashed to that state and I mean hugely so, so the people of that state understand that the governor is the responsible party, that the mayor is the responsible party.”

“They can beat their chest to be sanctuary cities all they want,” he continued. “They’re part of the United States, whether they like it or not. This is a federal issue. Even the governor of Texas, he’s the one trying to enforce federal law against the Biden administration that won’t. But these states, much like the Confederacy, they want to go on their own, they want to do their own thing. To me, you’ve got a powerful weapon among others, which is, OK, no federal funds. Boom. Last thoughts.”

“And that’s going to happen,” Homan replied. “I guarantee you, President Trump will do that. But secondly, this administration has turned this world upside down, so now I’m being attacked, right? I’ve got death threats. My family is not even living in my home right now. So all of a sudden, the guys who want to enforce the law are the bad guys; the guys who break the law are the victims. And for those mayors and those governors who say they’re going to stop me from — and stop ICE from doing their job, stop me from doing this job, listen to the Laken Riley tape.”

“Listen to the 17 minutes of this girl suffering and fighting for her life, fighting for her breath,” he continued. “This little girl didn’t want to die. She fought like hell. And listen to that tape, that happens every day across this country at the hands of an illegal alien. And finally, I will say this, President Trump has made it clear, we’re going to prioritize public safety threats and National Security threats right out of the gate because they pose the most danger to this country.”

“What governor or mayor doesn’t want public safety threats and National Security threats out of their neighborhoods?” Homan added. “Out of their communities? That’s your number one responsibility. So you can hate Trump all you want, but you’ve got to love your community more than you hate President Trump.”

