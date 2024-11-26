McCaskill: Dems Need to ‘Turn Up The Heat’ So Trump Will Overplay His Hand

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic U.S. Senator, said on Tuesday’s “Deadline” that Democrats need to “turn up the heat” against President-elect Donald Trump.

McCaskill said, “We have to get comfortable with the fact that character doesn’t matter to Donald Trump. Character does not matter, integrity and character, not something that he cares about on your resume. And the more he surrounds himself with people that mirror his character and integrity, if they are continually genuflecting to him.”

She added, “Here’s what I want to implore everyone in two days before Thanksgiving, as we all are looking for something to be grateful for at this important holiday that is all about family, we can’t give up. I get it. The people want to turn it all off. I get it that this roller coaster of depression and anger and frustration going back to depression and anger and frustration over what the people of America decided a few weeks ago is an easy coat to put on and draw close to you and just wear it, but, that is not what democracies are about. There have been low points, but that doesn’t mean they turned it off. It meant they turned up the heat. And I think that’s what needs to happen here.”

McCaskill concluded, “We are at a point now that you do not have the choice of turning it all off. You’ve got to stay engaged. I do think they’re going to make serious mistakes of overplaying their hand. Especially as long as Elon Musk is the one pulling the strings. Believe me, he’s working very hard to pull every string he can right now.”

