Cernovich: Release the Epstein ‘Suicide’ Tape

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Mike Cernovich discussed the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Cernovich said, “I want to see the video that Bill Barr claimed that he watched where Epstein hung himself. We’re all old enough that we can watch that.” And stated that there’s plenty of violent content out there of people dying.

