Dem Rep. Garcia: Trump’s Immigration Positions Are ‘Out of Step’ with Most Americans

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies were “out of step” with what “most Americans” want.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “Let’s start at the end with birthright citizenship, President-elect Trump says he will get rid of it the day he gets into office. What’s your reaction?”

Garcia said, “Look, I think all these new ideas that Trump is coming out with and his proclamations over the weekend, besides being unconstitutional are quite un-American and shameful. I’m an immigrant myself. I came in this country part of the time, I was not documented. This idea we’re not contributing to the country is really, really sad to see. Quite frankly most of his ideas are out of step with what most Americans want. His claim he’s going to separate families, who is doing that work?”

“Police officers have a job to do,” he continued. “We have a police shortage across the country. they don’t want to spend their time separating families. so whether it’s birthright, whether it’s mass deportation, separating families, we have to be principled and oppose this not only is it not good for the economy it’s actually quite un-American and quite frankly, Democrats are going to strongly oppose every single step of the way.”

