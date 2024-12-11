Conway: Trump Second Term ‘Corruption Will Make Our Heads Spin’

Atlantic contributor George Conway claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump’s “corruption” during his second term will “make our heads spin.”

Host Joy Reid said, “He will be able to grift the hell out of the presidency because everyone is going to be feeding him money.”

Conway said, “They know they won’t be subject to federal prosecution because the Attorney General of the United States is going to look the other way whenever a story comes out on MSNBC or CNN or “The New York Times”or ProPublica about somebody grifting off the administration and profiting on the government. It’s going to be a lot for people out there, journalists to call out the corruption. That’s one of the things that I think people miss about the authoritarian label.”

He continued, “We may not see jack booted thugs on the street at this point.”

Reid said, “Maybe with the immigrants and Palestinian protestors.”

Conway said, “What we will see is the first thing that you see in any kind of regime that’s run by a narcissistic sociopath who only cares about himself and advancing his own power is corruption. The corruption will make our heads spin. That’s the most important thing to focus on in the first instance, I think.”

