NYT’s Brooks: ‘Passive-Aggressive’ Bureaucracy Might Keep Patel, Others from Doing Things

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he believes Kash Patel will be confirmed by the Senate to be the FBI director, but he wonders how effective Patel and others will be because “the bureaucracies have that ability to just do nothing happens.” And stated that a president he spoke to once told him that, “there’s a lot of passive-aggressive behavior in government. I give an order, nothing happens.”

Brooks said, “I imagine he’ll be there. I think — what I’m curious about, in a ghoulish way, is how effective he’ll be…I once asked a president in his last week in office, what did you learn being president that you didn’t know beforehand? And he said, there’s a lot of passive-aggressive behavior in government. I give an order, nothing happens. And the bureaucracies have that ability to just do nothing happens. Kash Patel wants to get rid of the headquarters of the FBI, he said, on day one. Really? You really think you have the ability to do that? So I don’t think we’re going to see much political opposition. I’m just intensely curious how the agencies themselves respond when these sorts of people lead them.”

