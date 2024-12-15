GOP Sen. Schmitt: Kash Patel Will Be Confirmed to ‘Reform’ the FBI

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he is confident President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the FBI, Kash Patel, will be confirmed.

Schmitt said, “I do think Kash Patel is the right man for the job. He served as chief of staff for the Department of Defense. He was a prosecutor and public defender and let’s review the tape here. The FBI was involved in spying on President Trump in 2016. The FBI was involved in the Hunter Biden laptop coverup. They pre-bunked that story with big tech. The FBI has investigated Catholics because they attend traditional Latin Mass, and the FBI has investigated parents who show up to school board meetings because under the us auspice of the Patriot Act. That agency is in desperate need of reform. Kash Patel is very qualified and I think he’ll get the support in the Senate.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “I want to ask you about President-elect Trump’s decision to pardon those in the January 6 riots. You spoke out about January 6 and said violence cannot be tolerated. Are you confident he will not pardon those who engaged and were convicted of violent acts?”

Schmitt said, “I think President Trump, what he said is he’s going to look at these cases on an individual basis, and as a former prosecutor or attorney general, that’s the exact right approach. You separate violent acts from nonviolent acts, but I think he’s been clear he’s going to view these individually.”

