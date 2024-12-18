Hawley on Drone Sightings: ‘You Can’t Tell Me the Government Doesn’t Know What’s Going On’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) seemed to reject the federal government’s claims of ignorance on the rash of drone sightings over the mid-Atlantic.

Hawley told host Jesse Watters he was skeptical of the government’s previous statements on the drones.

“So your colleagues in the House, they just got briefed, and we haven’t had any leaks,” Watters said. “Now, when they got briefed on Russia, we got leaks about a minute after the session was over. Why aren’t they telling us anything?”

“I suspect it’s because they’re getting the total run around,” Hawley replied. “They’re probably getting told what we’ve been told in the Senate that you just recapped. It’s that, oh well, actually, they’re not really drones. Well, OK, maybe they are drones, and maybe some of them are military drones, but probably most of them are hobbyists. Just don’t worry.”

“But here’s the deal, Jesse — when we’re shutting down air force bases, Wright Patterson Air Force Base gets shut down for a while, when commercial airlines are interfered with, they can’t do their flight patterns because of these drones,” he continued. “That’s weird. You can’t tell me the government doesn’t know what’s going on here, and the fact they will not brief us, they will not level us with us, they won’t answer questions in public. There’s something really strange going on.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor