House GOP Budget Rep. Carter on Criticisms of Spending Bill: Dems in ‘Strong Position’, But We Have Good Stuff in There 

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” House Budget Committee member Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) responded to criticism of the spending bill by stating that “Democrats are in a pretty strong position to be negotiating, to be quite honest with you. They seem to stick together a little better than we do, at times.” But there are many good things for Republicans in the package.

Host Gabe Gutierrez asked, “You’ve said you support the package, but your House Republican colleague, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), posted that ‘Republicans are in the majority and yet the Democrats seem to get more of their priorities in than we do.’ What do you say to that?”

Carter responded, “Well, the Democrats are in a pretty strong position to be negotiating, to be quite honest with you. They seem to stick together a little better than we do, at times. But we’ve got a lot of good wins in this legislation, and I hope people understand that, particularly when it comes to the healthcare package, particularly when it comes to PBM reform, the middlemen that the President has spoken about.”

Carter added that the package has to be taken as a whole and that with any big package like this, some parts are going to be good and some are going to be bad and also touted the disaster relief and agriculture provisions.

