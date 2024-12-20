CNN’s Tapper: The House Republican Conference ‘Can’t Govern’

CNN host Jake Tapper told Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) on Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that congressional Republicans are incapable of governing.

On Friday night, the House of Representatives passed a three-month funding bill to prevent a possible government shutdown.

Tapper said, “With all due respect, Sir, you’re going after the top Democrat in the Senate and a lame-duck Democratic president. Your conference, the House Republican conference, we go through this every single time Republicans control the House. You guys can’t pass legislation. You can’t govern.”

Lawler said, “We’ve passed a lot of legislation that is languished down the hall in the Senate.”

Tapper said, “Government funding legislation. Every time, we go through this.”

Lawler said, “Respectfully, respectfully, we passed a number of appropriations bills through the House floor; we passed all 12 through committee. We couldn’t even get to a conference committee because Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats again passed exactly zero bills. So I get the frustration. I am as frustrated as anybody

Tapper said, “I also suspect that next year, when your party controls the House, the Senate and the White House, we’re still going to have this problem when it comes to government funding bills.”

Lawler said, “Look, I’ve been very vocal within my own Conference that everybody needs to recognize they are not going to get everything they want. And if they stomp their feet and vote no every time, they don’t get 100% of what they want. They will get nothing.”

