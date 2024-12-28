GOP Sen. Cramer: ‘Ludicrous’ We’re Sending Out COVID Checks After Hiring IRS Agents to Collect More Revenue

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reacted to the IRS announcing it will send out COVID stimulus payments without requiring amended returns by pointing out how odd just throwing money out is after the Biden administration hired 87,000 new IRS employees in the name of cracking down on fraud.

Host David Asman read from the IRS’ statement that “To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”

Cramer responded, “It’s really quite ludicrous to think that one million people who didn’t ask for the money, didn’t apply for it when it was supposedly available in 2021 tax returns, that, now, somehow they’re just going to force it on them, and who knows for sure if it’s even true. … By true, I mean, who knows if they’re even eligible or if they’re really supposed to be getting it or if this is just some sort of last-minute stunt to drive up inflation as Donald Trump comes into the White House. I don’t know, but it’s one of the crazier things. And just imagine, this is with 87,000 new IRS employees, that the first fuel on the fire of inflation in the American Rescue Plan created so they could go after more taxpayers. It’s why we’re where we are, and it’s why Donald Trump’s going to be president soon.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett