GOP Rep. Roy on Speaker Johnson: ‘I Don’t Believe He Has the Votes’

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) did not have the votes to keep the position.

Roy said, “I remain undecided, as do a number of my colleagues because we saw so many of the failures last year that we are concerned about that might limit or inhibit our ability to advance the president’s agenda.”

He continued, “We violated the 72-hour rule twice, which means we didn’t have time to read a bill. We had to have Elon and Vivek and the president and JD come in to kill a 1,500-page monstrosity, cut it down to 100 pages. It still spent $110 billion unpaid for.”

Roy added, “Right now, I don’t believe he has the votes on Friday. I think we need to get the conference together so we can get united. People say, well, Chip, who would you choose otherwise? Mike’s a friend and maybe he can answer the call and deliver an agenda and a plan. Byron Donalds is a good man and a good friend. I nominated him two years ago. Jim Jordan’s a good man and a good friend. There are other members of leadership in the conference who could do the job. What we need to do is unite around a plan for the president. The failure before Christmas, I cannot overstate, it’s a glimpse to come if we don’t organize the conference to be able to deliver for the American people. We are not going to be able to bend on the things that matter. We must cut spending if you want inflation to go down and for people to afford to live in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN