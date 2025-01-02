MSNBC’s Joy Reid: America Is ‘Numb and Terrorized at the Same Damn Time’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Thursday on “The ReidOut” that America was “numb and terrorized at the same damn time” while discussing the terror attack in New Orleans.

Reid said, “We begin tonight with what should be a happy new year but instead, it’s a tragic one marred by violence and death. 14 people were killed and more than 30 injured, when a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during new year’s celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.”

She continued, “Another 18-year-old and high school graduate was also killed, according to her mother this was an act of terrorism, and now my baby is gone. Don’t go anywhere. It’s a line that underscores the seemingly endless age of American violence. These victims, young, diverse, full of promise, out with friends as they should be on New Years Eve, represent the America we should have.”

Reid added, “This is how America rings in a new year. And there is nothing happy about it. In the wake of the New Orleans attack, the Sugar Bowl was postponed and rescheduled for today. Notre dame and Georgia faced off this afternoon in the college football quarterfinal. The flags outside the Superdome flew at half staff. How quickly life goes on because life must go on. But also were those spectators and workers safe? The thing is, crime is actually down in America year over year. But it doesn’t feel safe in this, the most violent non-war-torn country on earth. We’re frankly terrorized, numb and terrorized at the same damn time.”

