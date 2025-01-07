CNN’s John King: ‘Remarkable’ Trump Is ‘So Whiny and So Full of Grievances’

CNN host John King said Tuesday on “Inside Politics” that it was “remarkable” President-elect Donald Trump was “so whiny and so full of grievances” at his press conference.

Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins said, “I would treat everything he said there quite seriously. I mean, moments after he said he wanted to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Marjorie Taylor Greene is saying that she’s going to advocate for that. But I do want to say one of the biggest things that stood out to me from that press conference, from moments when Trump got out there before he even started taking questions, is the level of anger.”

King said, “It is remarkable, somebody who is two weeks from resuming the presidency of the United States who, whether you voted for him or not, whether you like him or not, just engineered a remarkable historical political comeback, is so whiny and so full of grievances. Now, that is Donald Trump’s trademark. That has been his trademark since he came down that escalator. He used his grievance to keep his people together, to keep his base together, and to keep his team loyal.”

He added, “He won the popular vote. He should be celebrating. He should be coming into Washington, yes he has very narrow majorities in the House and the Senate, it’s going to be difficult to get things done, but this should be someone who is upbeat and happy to come in. But he is still full of grievances because it is his organizing principle.”

