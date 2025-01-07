Fetterman: Illegals Who Commit Crimes ‘All Need to Go’, If We Can’t Back Laken Riley Act, That’s a Reason Why We Lost

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that he doesn’t understand why it’s controversial to say that if people are in the U.S illegally and they’re committing further crimes and if enough Senate Democrats can’t back the Laken Riley Act to overcome a filibuster, then that’s one reason why Democrats lost in 2024.

Fetterman said, “[F]or me, just like my friend and colleague in the Senate…it’s really common sense. And I’d like to remind everybody that we have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of migrants here illegally that have [been] convicted of crimes and I don’t know why — who wants to defend [allowing] them to remain in our nation? And now, if you’re here illegally, and you’re committing crimes and those things, I don’t know why anybody thinks that it’s controversial that they all need to go.”

He added, “I think if we can’t — there [are] 47 of us in the Senate, and if we can’t pull up with seven votes, if we can’t — at least 7 out of 47, and if we can’t, then that’s the reason why we lost. That’s one of them, that’s one of [the reasons] why we lost, in part.”

Fetterman further stated, “I don’t know why it’s controversial that we need to deport any migrants here illegal[ly] that are engaging in kinds of criminal activity. I don’t know why that’s controversial to anybody.”

