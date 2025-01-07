Van Jones: People Around Biden Covered Up Him Being ‘in Bad Shape’, Schumer’s Lying About That

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that people around President Joe Biden covered up the fact that he “was in bad shape” and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is lying about whether Democrats misled the public on the subject.

After viewing video of Schumer denying Democrats covered up on Biden’s acuity, [relevant exchange begins around :] Jones stated, “Look, obviously, Biden was in bad shape. And I was surprised and other people were surprised who were not having regular contact with Biden. Biden had done a good job in the interview with Anderson Cooper. So, those of us at CNN — but there were people who were close who must have known better and people should just say — look, obviously, a lot was known and wasn’t said and wasn’t shared. And it’s — now it’s leaking out all the time anyway. So, it’s just, look, I think to have any credibility and integrity, people have to quit playing around. Schumer’s nose is going to start growing if he keeps doing stuff like that.”

Later in the segment, Jones said that Biden “has good days and bad days.”

Jones further stated, “I think the tell was not putting him out there very much. So, it was like, when he wasn’t being put out there very much, that was the tell.”

