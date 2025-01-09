Dem Rep. Sherman: Bass Couldn’t Predict Wind, ‘People Who Are on the Ground That Dealt with This Issue Were There’ 

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) responded to criticism of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for being out of the city and in Ghana during the fires in Los Angeles by saying that “I’m sure that when she made these plans, there wasn’t wind. It’s hard to predict wind.” And it’s unreasonable to expect the city’s mayor to never leave town if there are concerns and “The fact is, the people who are on the ground that dealt with this issue were there. They are doing an excellent job.”

Sherman stated, “As to her being out of the country, yes, this is a — there’s a lot of wind now. I’m sure that when she made these plans, there wasn’t wind. It’s hard to predict wind. And if you were to tell a mayor of Los Angeles, never leave town if there’s something on the list to worry about, this is a big city, this is the biggest county in the country by far. There is always something to worry about. So, you can say that the mayor should never leave town. The fact is, the people who are on the ground that dealt with this issue were there. They are doing an excellent job. Again, this is a bigger fire than America has ever seen.”

